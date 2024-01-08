10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
7. Jonathan Harris, DL
The entire defensive line for the Denver Broncos will be reevaluated after the 2023 season. The Broncos have struggled both in terms of run defense and pass rush for most of the season on the defensive line, even though there have been moments of brilliance from all of Jonathan Harris, DJ Jones, Mike Purcell, and certainly Zach Allen.
Harris was thrust into a starting role this season likely because the Denver Broncos simply didn't have the resources cap-wise to pursue additional options. That, and second-year player Eyioma Uwazurike, who the team really likes, was suspended for the entire year due to gambling on Broncos games in 2022.
Harris has been with the Broncos since Vic Fangio was around, and he's a great story and model of perseverance and endurance when it comes to fighting for your NFL life. He's got 43 tackles, four QB hits, and four TFL in 2023, but I don't think he's shown enough consistently in order to be a full-time starter going forward.
Hitting free agency in 2024, I view Harris as a player likely to get a better opportunity elsewhere.