10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
6. Cam Fleming, OT
There is a much bigger discussion about the future of the Denver Broncos' offensive line to be had than just the future and fate of swing tackle Cam Fleming, but I do think the Broncos have a clear succession plan here.
Fleming has been in Denver since the Ja'Wuan James fiasco back in 2021, and he's provided the team some nice insurance and versatility in those three seasons. Fleming is a veteran and pro, and he understands his role and plays it well. He's done work for the Broncos at both right tackle and left tackle, and actually had a really solid year in 2022 in relief of Garett Bolles.
I think Fleming will have no issue finding work after this season, perhaps even coming back to Denver if nothing else works out, but like I mentioned -- the Broncos seem to have a succession plan.
That succession plan is 2023 undrafted free agent Alex Palczewski, a player who has been stashed on IR most of the 2023 season. Palczewski was recently activated off of IR and is someone the Broncos are really high on after a good preseason and training camp.
I'm not sure Palczewski is going to factor into the team's plans this season as a potential starter, but certainly as that 6th man on the offensive line. He's someone who was targeted by this offensive staff and offensive line coach Zach Strief. I think we'll see Palczewski's role expand in 2024 with Cam Fleming being the one who has to go.