10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
4. Fabian Moreau, CB
Although he doesn't appear to be a long-term fixture at the cornerback position, Fabian Moreau has been a pretty pleasant surprise for the Denver Broncos in 2023 as a journeyman who signed in training camp for next-to-nothing and has had to step into starting duty.
The unfortunate aspect of Fabian Moreau playing rather well is the fact that it's come at the expense of Damarri Mathis, a second-year player the Broncos were really counting on at the cornerback position opposite Pat Surtain II.
Mathis was absolutely getting destroyed in the early portion of the season, so much so that the Broncos were forced to pull him from the lineup and insert Moreau to raise the floor at the position. And he's done exactly that.
Although unspectacular, Moreau has allowed a completion rate of just 64.7 percent into his coverage, and he hasn't allowed a touchdown this year according to Pro Football Reference. Considering he allowed 13 touchdowns in the previous two seasons combined, I think he will take that into free agency and absolutely cash in.
And I don't see that being with the Denver Broncos. Whether the Broncos move on to 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss or go to Damarri Mathis again, I think we're looking at a new starting outside corner for the team in 2024.