10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
3. Josey Jewell, LB
Josey Jewell was a fourth-round pick by the Denver Broncos back in 2018, and he's turned out to be a really good player for them.
Slated to hit free agency now for the second time in his NFL career, Jewell is a player I don't exactly expect back with the Denver Broncos in 2024.
The Broncos re-signed Alex Singleton, the team's leading tackler the last two years, to a three-year deal in 2023. With Jewell's contract expiring in 2024, the team went out and used a third-round pick on Drew Sanders, a versatile playmaker out of Arkansas who has found his way onto the field more and more as the 2023 season has progressed.
While Sanders has the flexibility to move to the EDGE as the Broncos need him to, I think the plan when drafting him was to acclimate him for a season and give the other starting spot next to Alex Singleton to him in 2024.
Jewell will have some significant interest around the league, I think, even if it's only on a short-term deal. As solid of a player as he's been for the Broncos, he'll be 30 this coming offseason and the Broncos need to get better team speed defensively at every position.