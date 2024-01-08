10 Broncos players who will not be back next season
10. Garett Bolles, OT (at his current price)
Another player the Denver Broncos simply can't keep at his current price is left tackle Garett Bolles.
Bolles has played quite well this season after there were question marks in the 2023 offseason about whether or not he could be traded, or whether he would end up being a fit for head coach Sean Payton and his offense. The Broncos don't really have the luxury of moving on from Bolles at this point, but giving him a two or three-year extension with a little more guaranteed cash in his pocket could help both Bolles and the team.
Bolles carries a non-guaranteed base salary of $16 million next season. With a $20 million cap hit and no guaranteed money left on his deal, these two sides need to come to an agreement on a contract extension or I believe time is up on Bolles in Denver.
The Broncos could add $16 million to their cap space in 2024 by cutting Bolles, but they would also be creating a gaping hole at left tackle. Especially if they are trying to help a young QB have success, cutting Bolles might not be in their best interests. Then again, they may need the salary cap flexibility, and Bolles will already be 32 next season.
There is a lot to consider here, but Broncos Country will have to put its collective trust in Sean Payton and offensive line coach Zach Strief to make the right call at a very important position. Especially with Mike McGlinchey taking up a significant portion of the salary cap, this situation bears monitoring.