10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
2. Malcolm Roach finishes 2024 season ahead of DJ Jones on the depth chart
I was actually shocked to see the Denver Broncos not release DJ Jones when they had the chance. They can still do it now or really at any point during the 2024 NFL Season, but to me, if they wanted to move on from Jones, they would have by now. One move they did make along the defensive line this offseason was signing former Saints player, Malcolm Roach, who may actually be a better run stopper than DJ Jones.
And I could see a scenario where Jones ends the 2024 NFL Season behind Roach on the Denver Broncos depht chart. I believe this would be a good thing as well, as Roach is signed into 2025 and is a younger player than Jones, so it'd be a good move for the long-term if Roach was able to separate himself from DJ Jones.
The Denver Broncos still have some work to do along their defensive line, but the base they have of Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers past this season is a nice start.
1. The Denver Broncos finish with at least nine wins
Yes, at least nine wins. To me. it's not hard to see how the Denver Broncos can be better in the 2024 NFL Season. They started 1-5 in 2023 and somehow still finishes with eight wins. Russell Wilson was not the reason why Denver started 1-5; it was the historically bad defense, and the way I see things is as long as the defense is again not historically bad to begin the season, Denver will be fine.
Had the Broncos started just 3-3, they would have finished 2023 with 10 wins. To me, a winning record is extremely attainable, and with the notable additions along the defensive front and on offense, including an upgrade at the QB position, a winning season feels likely. Denver's schedule is not super tough by any means, but yes, they will have an uphill battle to be competitive in the AFC.
They were very competitive in 2023 with a worse team, so you do the math there...