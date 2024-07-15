10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
6. Broncos offense finishes no worse than 16th in scoring
The Denver Broncos offense finished 19th in scoring in 2023, as they averaged 21 points per game. Based on how prior years went on offense, them finishing inside the top-20 is actually a miracle, and this was done with a bottom-10 QB in Russell Wilson and some iffy days running the football. It's not outrageous to suggest that Bo Nix being a better fit for Sean Payton's offense as a rookie can help lead this unit to an average state in 2024.
Besides 2023 and 2021, Sean Payton's offense never finished worse than 12th in scoring offense, so he is not foreign to putting points on the board. I like Denver to be able to field a moderately better offense in the 2024 NFL Season, as them being another year within the system should help, and better play at QB should also be a huge factor.
The Broncos also added talent at RB and WR, so that could provide a small boost as well.
5. Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto each notch 10 sacks in 2024
This might be one of the more bold predictions in this article, but I believe double-digit sacks for each player is attainable. Nik Bonitto notched eight sacks and 20 QB hits in the 2023 NFL Season. Zach Allen notched five sacks and 24 QB hits.
And both players had these solid pass-rushing seasons playing in a porous defensive line. With the team now in year two of Vance Joseph's defense and some needed reinforcements added, I can see both Bonitto and Allen each earning the first double-digit sack totals of their young careers. It's not like they didn't get to the QB in 2023, as they combined for a whopping 44 QB hits.
It's now about them being able to actually get the QB to the ground, and with the way Nik Bonitto developed from year one into year two, he may be an easy bet to hit 10 sacks or more in 2024.