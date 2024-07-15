10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
8. Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz get new deals during the season
The Denver Broncos should look to lock-up both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz at some point between now and before the 2024 NFL Season ends. Here's the thing; both Bolles and Meinerz are free agents in 2025, and if they were to hit the open market, they'd both likely sign for more than what the Broncos could get them for now.
Even with Bolles heading into his age-32 season in 2024, he's still proving to be one of the 15 best tackles in the NFL, and tackle play is extremely valuable. A short-term deal extending through the 2026 NFL Season could appeal to both sides. As for Meinerz, he is obviously the Denver Broncos best OL, and given just how elite he truly is, an extension needs done. He's entering his fourth year in the NFL and is already a top-5 guard in the league.
Both extensions make a ton of sense, and I would expect Sean Payton to get at least one done. I truly would not be surprised if one of Bolles or Meinerz hit the FA market, but I want to be optimistic and say that both get re-signed.
7. Marvin Mims Jr triples his receiving yards in 2024
In the 2023 NFL Season, Denver Broncos rookie WR Marvin Mims Jr caught 22 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown. In the 2024 NFL Season, Mims is going to triple his receiving yards, which means he'd finish with at least 1,131 yards. This man seem a bit outrageous, but how many times has a player, regardless of position, made a huge leap in year two?
It happens all the time folks, so I do not see what would prevent Mims from being another player to enjoy a year two leap. Bo Nix should be a more efficient operator of the offense than Russell Wilson ever was, and this should positively impact every single play-maker on that side of the ball. Marvin Mims Jr might also be the most skilled WR in the Broncos room so far and may also have the highest ceiling.
Outside of Mims, the only other WR on the Broncos who has WR1 potential is rookie Troy Franklin, who played with Bo Nix at Oregon.