10 bold Denver Broncos predictions for the 2024 NFL offseason
Let's make 10 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos 2024 offseason!
10. The Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson
This one should not be a surprise, but it still would be a bold move to cut Russell Wilson. Wilson definitely played better than he did last year, but it simply was not good enough. Wilson was responsible for 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The Broncos, however, were not as good on offense as Wilson's stats seem to indicate. A lot of what Wilson did ended up being empty calories, and the second and third quarters were especially brutal for the offense. The games usually ended with Russell Wilson leading some sort of crazy comeback drive.
But the offense we saw was not sustainable, and that's why he got benched for Jarrett Stidham. Cutting Russell Wilson would end up forcing the Broncos to eat a mountain of dead cap. It would be an unprecedented amount, but I think Wilson's benching following the Denver Broncos' loss to the New England Patriots signaled the end of his time in Denver.