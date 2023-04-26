10 best prospects who could potentially be on the board for Broncos in third round of NFL Draft
Back to the cornerback position, which could really be considered the team's top need heading into this draft and it's a good draft to find one.
Garrett Williams out of Syracuse could be one of those guys.
He is a physical and aggressive player who can come up and play near the line of scrimmage and even put pressure on the passer. He is also disruptive in pass coverage and has good ball skills.
He is coming off of an ACL injury that he suffered last October, which could cause him to slide and make him very likely to be available to the Broncos in the third round.
D.J. Turner is one of the fastest defensive backs in this draft after having posted a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine. He is an elite athlete and a very versatile coverage corner.
What you don't get in Turner is the length that most teams desire out of their cornerbacks or the size. But he is a player that could come in and work his way into the Broncos' rotation as a rookie and have the chance to develop into a starter down the road.
That said, his athletic traits are too good to be ignored. You likely won't see this guy beat on a deep ball very often and he can play on the outside, which is the area the Broncos are going to need more depth.