10 best prospects who could potentially be on the board for Broncos in third round of NFL Draft
Zach Harrison is a player that has been popularly mocked to the Broncos this offseason and he comes from Ohio State where the Broncos selected Baron Browning from and he is blossoming into a great player.
Harrison had eight sacks last season for the Buckeyes and he is a player that hasn't come close to reaching his potential ceiling and his mix of athleticism, explosiveness and length is going to be quite attractive to many teams.
The Broncos could use another rusher off the edge as Nik Bonitto is still developing and Randy Gregory is coming off of a season in which he did next to nothing for the team.
Though his numbers dipped as a senior, Will McDonald had back-to-back 13-sack seasons in 2020 and 2021 and he will enter the league as a guy who can come in as a rotational pass-rusher to begin his career and work his way into a solid starter.
That sounds great for Denver, or any team, really.
McDonald is another lengthy athlete who brings energy on a consistent basis. He could be a very solid pick if he is down this far.