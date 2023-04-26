10 best prospects who could potentially be on the board for Broncos in third round of NFL Draft
If the Broncos decide to go the offensive-tackle route, one name that many draft analysts feel will be there and would be a good fit is that of BYU's Blake Freeland.
Freeland could come in and sit behind Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey and have the chance to someday replace one of them in the starting lineup. He is 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds and has above-average skills as both a run blocker and pass protector.
Freeland has the size that makes him an NFL player for years to come but if a team can unlock all of his potential and find a way to make the most of his strengths, he could be a future Pro-Bowler.
It would be surprising if O'Cyrus Torrence was still available when the Broncos go on the clock as some see him as a second-round or even a late first-round choice. But since he plays guard, he could slide.
If he did, the Broncos would have to give him some serious consideration as he has the traits to become a 10-year starter in the league.
Torrence is a physical specimen who can be a great anchor as a pass blocker while being absolutely dominant in the running game. With the direction this Broncos team is currently headed, he would be an ideal fit.
In fact, if all 10 of the players on this list happened to be available at No. 67, Torrence is probably the best choice.