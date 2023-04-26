10 best prospects who could potentially be on the board for Broncos in third round of NFL Draft
Running back is another position the Broncos could easily target because their could be some top-tier players at that position still on the board at Nos. 67 and 68. Perhaps the most intriguing of those names is Devon Achane.
Bijan Robinson is the top running back in this draft but the argument could be made that Achane is the No. 2 guy. After an 1,100-yard season with the Aggies last year, Achane is still a relatively unknown player.
Extremely quick and versatile, Achane could easily become the new Alvin Kamara in Sean Payton's offense if he were to land in Denver.
Tyjae Spears is coming off of a massive senior season at Tulane that included nearly 1,600 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. For his college career, he also averaged 6.8 yards per carry.
Though he's a bit smaller at 5-foot-10, he could be the perfect change-of-pace back that would fit a power-running Broncos offense.
Spears has great vision and is able to make some incredible cuts, though he does have some injury history, specifically knee injuries, that will require close examination.