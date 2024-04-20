1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
Round 6: Joe Milton, Tennessee
If Joe Milton was a little more accurate and was better at processing as a passer, his arm talent would put him up with the top names in this draft. If you missed Milton throwing the ball at Tennessee, he has an absolute cannon. Take a look at this throw from the scouting combine.
Milton is also 6-foot-5 and has tremendous athleticism for a player that size. His mechanics will need some work and he could take some time to fully develop and be ready to run an NFL offense, but he certainly has some of the characteristics that you just can't teach.
Every year, players drafted late have a chance to become something quickly in today's league. If the Broncos took a player such as Milton, it would just be taking a flyer on a player with upside. But Milton's upside could prove to be tremendous.
Round 7: Sam Hartman, Notre Dame
It seemed like at one point, Sam Hartman was destined for greatness. But his up-and-down college career knocked him way down the draft board and he'll have to take the long road at this point.
Hartman began his college career at Wake Forest and showed little in the way of being a professional quarterback in that offense. He transferred to a more NFL-ready situation at Notre Dame, but his lack of arm strength was an obvious weakness.
He is seen as an undrafted prospect by many analysts but as a late-round dart throw he could make some sense as a QB3 or practice squad guy.
Undrafted free agent: Phil Jurkovec, Pittsburgh
Phil Jurkovec went to the same high school as current Broncos backup quarterback, Ben DiNucci. After a terrific high school career, he committed to Notre Dame before transferring to Boston College and then Pittsburgh.
Jurkovec is another big quarterback at 6-foot-5 but he lacks arm strength and after a long college career, will turn 25 years old in November.
But if the Broncos look at quarterbacks in the undrafted free-agent signing process just to add to the room, depending on what happens in the draft, Jurkovec threw for over 6,200 yards and 43 touchdowns as a college quarterback and could offer something as a practice squad guy.