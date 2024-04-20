1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
Round 5: Jordan Travis, Florida State
There are plenty of question marks surrounding Jordan Travis as a potential pro prospect, but before a nasty injury cost him his 2023 season, there weren't many questions about him as a college player.
Travis was a true dual-threat option for the Seminoles and was considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy before an injury ended his season and Florida State's title hopes. Despite going undefeated, the team was not selected for the College Football Playoffs, largely due to Travis being sidelined.
Heading to the NFL, Travis lacks a massive arm but he makes up for that with grit and sheer athleticism. He comes from a winning program and can continue to develop as a professional on and NFL roster without having to be "the guy", at least in the beginning.
The Broncos would need to do their homework and make sure that the severe ankle injury that shut him down last November won't be a lingering issue, but he could be an intriguing addition on day three of the draft.