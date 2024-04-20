1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
Round 4: Michael Pratt, Tulane
We are now entering the territory where if the Broncos have not picked a quarterback by this point in the draft, the team will be taking a guy to sit and study behind Stidham. Michael Pratt out of Tulane would be one of the top choices to fill that role.
Pratt was a starter as a freshman at Tulane and ended up playing in 46 career games for the Green Wave. He passed for over 9,600 yards and 90 touchdowns and as a result, there is a ton of tape on him.
Pratt is not going to wow you with his athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback. But he is a competitor and one who can become a great leader for an offense. His mechanics are sounds and his ability to make throws is well above average.
Teams in today's league need that No. 2 quarterback who can come in and take over the team without the offense missing a beat. Never was that more evident than last season where more than half of the teams in the league experienced situations where a backup quarterback was forced to play significant time.
Pratt could fit that role perfectly.