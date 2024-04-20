Predominantly Orange
1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.

By Travis Wakeman

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball under pressure in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl.
Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws the ball under pressure in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Pratt, Denver Broncos
Nov 24, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt (7) warms up. / Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Round 4: Michael Pratt, Tulane

We are now entering the territory where if the Broncos have not picked a quarterback by this point in the draft, the team will be taking a guy to sit and study behind Stidham. Michael Pratt out of Tulane would be one of the top choices to fill that role.

Pratt was a starter as a freshman at Tulane and ended up playing in 46 career games for the Green Wave. He passed for over 9,600 yards and 90 touchdowns and as a result, there is a ton of tape on him.

Pratt is not going to wow you with his athleticism as a dual-threat quarterback. But he is a competitor and one who can become a great leader for an offense. His mechanics are sounds and his ability to make throws is well above average.

Teams in today's league need that No. 2 quarterback who can come in and take over the team without the offense missing a beat. Never was that more evident than last season where more than half of the teams in the league experienced situations where a backup quarterback was forced to play significant time.

Pratt could fit that role perfectly.

