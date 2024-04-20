1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
Round 3: Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
If I was the general manager of the Broncos and I could find a way to get any quarterback in this draft class, Spencer Rattler would be that guy. Back in February, I discussed how great of a fit Rattler was for this team and that has only become more evident in my opinion.
Rattler was once seen as a can't-miss prospect back when he was featured on the Netflix series QB1. While on that show, he was seen as cocky, arrogant and immature.
His college career didn't start out the way he had hoped, either. He went to Oklahoma but was benched by Lincoln Riley in favor of Caleb Williams, the player who will almost certainly be the No. 1 pick in this draft.
But Rattler transferred to South Carolina and while he didn't have the school competing for a national championship, he put up solid numbers. He has grown as a player and as a person and is much more mature now than when you saw him on that TV show.
Rattler has an incredible arm and he can make the kinds of throws that you see from Patrick Mahomes. Nix can't do that, Michael Penix Jr. can't do that. His ability to overcome adversity is also impressive and if he were to come in and get to work with Payton, it could be a match made in heaven.
If the Broncos don't take a quarterback in either of the first two rounds and Rattler is still on the board in the third, he absolutely must be the pick. There is a strong argument to take him in the second round, for that matter.