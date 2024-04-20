1 QB Broncos could target in each round of the 2024 NFL Draft
Most fans want to see the Denver Broncos take a quarterback early, but this draft class is filled with options.
Round 2: Bo Nix, Oregon
Bo Nix is by far the quarterback that is being connected to the Broncos the most and he seems to be the prevailing choice by members of Broncos Country. However, he lands here as a second-round prospect for a reason.
The Broncos hold the No. 12 overall pick. Would anyone else be disappointed if the Broncos just took Nix at that spot, because I sure would. That is because the best play for the Broncos is to trade back in this draft. The fact that the team doesn't have a second-round pick is a glaring problem and taking Nix at No. 12 would look like a panic pick, as his value is just not that high.
If the Broncos were to trade back in the first round and take a player such as Laiatu Latu or Brock Bowers if they were still available while also getting a second-round choice in the deal and then using that pick on Nix, that would be ideal and much easier to digest.
Nix is thought to be a perfect fit for Sean Payton's offense and many have compared him to Drew Brees. But the Broncos need to be intelligent with their picks and the scenario described above would be intelligent.