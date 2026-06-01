Patriots' major AJ Brown trade is clearly a nod to put the Broncos on notice

The Denver Broncos and New England Patriots were the final two teams in the AFC during the 2025 NFL Season, and if it wasn't for a Bo Nix broken ankle, the Broncos would have clearly beaten the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.

However, we can't change the past, and it's clear that the Broncos want to build off that amazing success, despite the sad ending. While Denver did re-sign many of their own players, the team also swung a major deal for Jaylen Waddle, a stud wide receiver with three 1,000-yard seasons in five years.

Waddle was the missing piece for this offense, that also saw a boost with a trio of rookies in Jonah Coleman, Dallen Bentley, and Justin Joly, but the Broncos weren't the only team that boosted their offense in a big way this offseason.

Denver Broncos clearly put on notice after Patriots get the deal done for AJ Brown

The Patriots traded for AJ Brown on Monday, and it was something that was always going to happen, it seems. It was a financial reason as to why the trade had to happen on June 1st, at the earliest, and it got done.

New England is trading a first-round pick in the 2028 NFL Draft for Brown, which is definitely a hefty price to pay, but Brown joins the Pats' remade receiver room, as they also signed Romeo Doubs this offseason.

Last year, the Patriots did get a solid season from Stefon Diggs, but the Pats cut bait with Diggs after just one season, and it became clear rather early on this offseason that the Patriots were going to add a big-time player to the room.

The Broncos were also just put on notice. Many people instantly viewed Denver as the clear-cut AFC favorite after the Waddle trade, but the Patriots adding Brown could have people rethinking that. On paper, the Broncos are the better team, but the Patriots did see quarterback Drake Maye finish second in the MVP voting this year.

Overall, it could now be a coin flip between Denver and New England for the AFC title in 2026. Both teams are well-coached, have franchise quarterbacks, and have now each made big-time offensive moves. Given how aggressive teams have been this offseason, it would not be a shock if another AFC team made a big-time move.

We have seen the Cincinnati Bengals add Dexter Lawrence, and even the Kansas City Chiefs add Kenneth Walker III. However, it does feel like the Broncos and Patriots are currently in a class of their own right now. It's not a guarantee which wide receiver trade will be more impactful, but it's clear that both front offices are gunning for the chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl in the 2026 season.