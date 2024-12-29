Patrick Surtain II shuts the door on the Defensive Player of the Year debate

Many were wondering just how well Patrick Surtain II would perform when lined up across from Ja'Marr Chase. And well, it went as you expected. There has not been a clear-cut favorite for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. And that's what some people would like you to think. But in 2024, Patrick Surtain II has left his mark and ended this debate.

He is absolutely the Defensive Player of the Year, and his Week 17 shutdown performance against Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals also shuts the door on this debate. Surtain has had a stellar season, and the main issue with him potentially winning this award is that the DPOY award is kind of turning into the best pass rusher award.

Much like the MVP is turning into the best QB award, the DPOY voting seems to favor the players who rack up a ton of sacks and QB hits. Stephon Gilmore won the DPOY award back in 2019 when he was playing cornerback for the New England Patriots.

Patrick Surtain II locked-up Ja'Marr Chase

Two extremely related stats, both via @NextGenStats:



Patrick Surtain was over Ja'Marr Chase on 43 of 56 coverage snaps (77%). Chase was 3 for 27 on 6 targets when covered by Surtain



Tee Higgins against Riley Moss (25 snaps): 8 targets, 7 catches, 101 yards, 2 scores — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) December 29, 2024

According to Next Gen Stats, Surtain was lined up across from Chase on 43/56 snaps. He allowed just three receptions for 27 yards on six targets. That, folks, is a shutdown performance from PS2.

In 2024, Patrick Surtain II has four interceptions for 132 return yards and one defensive touchdown. He's got 11 passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 42 total tackles. Perhaps the most insane statistic from his season to date is that, according to Pro Football Reference, Surtain has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 52.2. He's allowed 30 completions for 253 yards and two touchdowns.

He's also credited with missing zero tackles this year and is allowing an opposing completion percentage of just 58.8%. I mean, this has been historic stuff for Surtain, who should win the award. There isn't anyone else (besides Nik Bonitto) who is close to being as deserving, and some of the folks in the NFL media even said that if Surtain locked up Ja'Marr Chase, he should win the DPOY.

There really isn't a reason to not give Patrick Surtain II the award if you ask me. And it is especially cool to see that the Denver Broncos are finally seeing some of their best players get the attention that they deserve. Denver has one final game in Week 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the hope there is that the Broncos can simply win the game, earn their 10th win, and get into the playoffs.