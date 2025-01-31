The Denver Broncos should take a deep dive into free agency in 2025. Could they look at these free agents in the NFC? The Broncos should be aggressive in free agency. They have a franchise QB on his rookie deal and will now have a huge window open to contend.

This team won 10 games in 2024 with close to $90 million in dead cap and very limited talent on offense. There truly is no reason to not be aggressive. Now yes, I am not advocating for them to just spend a ton of money in free agency, but rather ensuring all of the roster needs are filled to the best of the front office's ability.

Denver should consider one free agent from each NFC team:

One free agent from each NFC team the Broncos could have interest in

Arizona Cardinals - Kyzir White, LB

A flexible and dynamic player, Kyzir White would be a neat upgrade in the middle of the defense for a couple of years.

Atlanta Falcons - Drew Dalman, C

The best free agent center on the market, the Denver Broncos could pursue Drew Dalman and field the best and perhaps most expensive offensive line in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers - Austin Corbett, C

Another potential center option for 2025, Austin Corbett would not cost a lot and could put a ton of pressure on Luke Wattenberg.

Chicago Bears - Keenan Allen, WR

Keenan Allen played for the Chicago Bears in 2024 and would be an extremely reliable target for Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys - Rico Dowdle, RB

A 1,000-yard rusher in 2024, Rico Dowdle might just be the missing piece in the Broncos' backfield.

Detroit Lions - Marcus Davenport, DE

A former Sean Payton draft pick, Marcus Davenport could be a very high-end backup option along the defensive line for a year in 2025.

Green Bay Packers - Josh Myers, C

The Packers' starting center, this Josh Myers would be an upgrade over Luke Wattenberg and would not cost as much as Drew Dalman.

Los Angeles Rams - Bobby Brown, DT

The Denver Broncos need someone like Bobby Brown, who is a nose tackle for the LA Rams and a bigger player than DJ Jones. As silly as it may sound, the Broncos do need some more size at the DT spot.

Minnesota Vikings - Cam Bynum, S

One of the best free agent safeties on the market, Cam Bynum has played for the Minnesota Vikings and would be a costly but useful upgrade on the backend of the defense.

New Orleans Saints - Juwan Johnson, TE

A signing that probably does happen, Juwan Johnson would provide some modest production at the position for a modest price. This would be a very logical signing - Johnson could catch 50 passes a year for the team.

New York Giants - Darius Slayton, WR

Darius Slayton has been pretty consistent his entire career and would be a floor-raiser in the WR room for the Denver Broncos for a couple of years.

Philadelphia Eagles - Zack Baun, ILB

Another former Sean Payton draft pick, Zack Baun emerged as one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL and is going to cost a ton of money. Heck, the Eagles may not let him leave the building, but you never know.

San Francisco 49ers - Talanoa Hufanga, S

A star safety, Talanoa Hufanga has played for the San Francisco 49ers and was an All-Pro in 2022. He would be a marvelous upgrade.

Seattle Seahawks - Johnathan Hankins, DT

A battle-tested defensive tackle, Johnathan Hankins brings some more 'beef' along the interior of the Denver Broncos' defense.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Chris Godwin, WR

We have talked about Chris Godwin a good bit here. He's a very reliable receiver and was on pace to have an extremely prolific season in 2024 before a dislocated ankle prematurely ended his campaign.

Washington Commanders - Michael Deiter, C

An occasional starter at center, Michael Deiter would be a cheap option and would give Luke Wattenberg a very legitimate competition for the starting job in 2025.