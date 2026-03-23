Notable NFL cut candidate would put finishing touches on the Broncos offense

The Denver Broncos are currently set to run it back at the running back position unless something else changes. The story of the offseason thus far, aside from the major Jaylen Waddle move, was to re-sign most of the players from 2025.

It's an interesting strategy, as a few of these players just are not good enough, but it seems like Denver prefers having familiar faces in the building. One of the sore spots from 2025 was the running back room. When J.K. Dobbins went down with his foot injury, things did fall apart.

RJ Harvey just was not an efficient back on a down-to-down basis, and it hurt the team. Bringing Dobbins back was not a bad idea, but the team clearly does need another addition, as it's the sam faces in the backfield right now. Well, if this cut candidate does actually get released, the Broncos should truly have interest.

If Tony Pollard is cut, the Denver Broncos should be interested

Kristopher Knox in Bleacher Report talked about why Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard could be a cut candidate:





"The Tennessee Titans have a new head coach in Robert Saleh and are looking to upgrade the offense around second-year quarterback Cam Ward. Tennessee has already added the likes of Wan'Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger, and Cordell Volson. It may look to add a premier playmaker in next month's draft as well.



Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love looms as a sensible target for the Titans at No. 4 overall, and he was indeed the pick in the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's latest mock draft:



"The improvement of Cam Ward's offensive ecosystem should be high on the Titans' to-do list," Dame Parson of the B/R Scouting Department said. "Love is an elite prospect with a special combination of running and receiving traits to impact the game on all three downs."



If the Titans do scoop up Love, veteran Tony Pollard could be on the way out. Tennessee has a solid change-of-pace back in Tyjae Spears, and it has already re-signed backup Julius Chestnut. While Pollard did rush for more than 1,000 yards this past season, the Titans could save $7.3 million by cutting him.



Tennessee leads the league in available cap space, but that's a substantial savings for a player who might not see the field often in 2026. If Pollard is released after the draft, he'd be a capable backup or low-level starter for another squad."

The pathway for the Titans to cut Pollard is clear, as Knox notes. If the team does end up with Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft, Pollard's role would become a bit redundant. Sure, this wouldn't happen until after the draft, so there is a lot of unknown during that time, and the Broncos could simply draft a running back, but adding another veteran does make sense.

Pollard would be 29 years old during the 2026 season but has rushed for 1,000 yards in four seasons in a row. Between Dallas and Tennessee, Pollard has 4,173 yards and 25 touchdowns since 2022, averaving 63.2 yards per game and 1,075 yards per 17-game season.

He's also had at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage in five-straight seasons. Simply put, Pollard is an efficient player and someone who has brought reliability and consistency into any backfield he's been a part of recently.

The Broncos could do a lot worse than their final running back addition being Pollard. At this point, though, the momentum may be trending more toward drafting someone and fielding a three-headed monster with Dobbins, Harvey, and a rookie.

But as we know, there is no guarantee that a rookie would be able to carry some form of the load in the backfield if Dobbins goes down. Given that the Broncos are in this all-in mode, adding another veteran into the mix would make a lot more sense.