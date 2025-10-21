Nik Bonitto said what every Broncos fan already knew about Bo Nix

There is plenty of interesting discourse out there week after week regarding Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, but there doesn't seem to be a wide-ranging opinion about him amongst his teammates.

The players on the Denver Broncos love Nix, and you can see it week after week. Nix has now come up clutch for the Broncos in three straight weeks, helping the team win three one-score games in a row, something they really struggled with last year.

Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto gets to watch on the sideline as Nix and the offense are mounting these incredible fourth-quarter drives, and he recently told Kay Adams what every Broncos fan already knows about QB1.

Nik Bonitto says Broncos QB Bo Nix "lives" for big moments in games

"Bo's a dog. He lives for those types of moments... When it's time to let Bo cook, he's been doing his thing."



While opinions are very split about whether Nix is capable of operating an effective and efficient offense on a more consistent basis, there's no denying he has a clutch factor late in games. And many are pointing to his wild success in the 4th quarter as evidence that maybe Sean Payton and his offense are what's been holding him back.

Nix even stated after the Jets game that he is just executing the plays that are called, which is code for, "I don't want to say much more, or I'll get in trouble."

The offensive inconsistencies for the Denver Broncos so far this season have been even more maddening, because everyone is seeing just how well this team can play when its back is against the wall. Think about it for a second. The Broncos' offense put up 33 points in a single quarter against the Giants.

It would be ridiculous to do that for four quarters, but 33 points a quarter spread out over four quarters? Well, you can do the math.

The problem isn't incompetence, is the point. The problem is inconsistency. What Nik Bonitto and the rest of the Broncos players see in Bo Nix is someone capable of doing what we saw in the 4th quarter against the Giants on a more consistent basis.

This team and its players believe in Bo Nix as the franchise quarterback. He's proven he's got ice in his veins in clutch moments. Now is the time to see him take that proverbial next step as a player and take this team to even greater places.