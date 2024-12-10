NFL Standings by points allowed: Broncos defense still among the best?
Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is upon us. Let's see where the Denver Broncos rank in points allowed per game up to this point. The team's defensive turnaround has been something to behold. In what was a historically bad unit to open up the 2023 NFL Season has now turned into a top unit in the league.
A ton of credit goes to Vance Joseph for being able to find a solution here, and guys like Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Riley Moss, and John Franklin-Myers have played huge parts in this unit's performance this year. In the NFL, teams win late in the season with a stout defense and a strong running game,
The Broncos run game is a different story, but where does their defense rank as we approach Week 15?
10. Chicago Bears, 21.4ppg
With a rookie QB Caleb Williams, the Chicago Bears also sport a top-10 defense but have lost seven games in a row and have fired multiple coaches this year.
9. Green Bay Packers, 21.1ppg
The Green Bay Packers could be a dark-horse Super Bowl team this year. They may still a year away from truly contending for the Super Bowl, and it's good that the Broncos do not have to deal with this team each year.
8. Buffalo Bills, 20.6ppg
Maybe the best team in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills allow just under 21 points per game and lost in Week 14 to the Los Angeles Rams. They're now two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC standings.
7. Kansas City Chiefs, 19.4ppg
Striving to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs are allowing the 7th-least points per game this year at 19.4. Their secondary has been iffy and the pass rush has just be OK, but they do not allow many points.
6. Minnesota Vikings, 18.5ppg
Now 11-2 with Sam Darnold at QB, the Minnesota Vikings could still capture the NFC North title depending on how the rest of that season shakes out for them and the Detroit Lions.
5. Pittsburgh Steelers, 18.3ppg
The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding another stellar defensive season and good QB play from former Broncos QB Russell Wilson. Ideally, the Broncos find a way to draw the Steelers in the first round of the postseason.
T-2. Detroit Lions, 18.0ppg
Tied for the second-fewest points per game allowed in the NFL this year, the Detroit Lions are 12-1 and very clearly the best team in the NFL this season.
T-2. Philadelphia Eagles, 18.0ppg
Now having won nine games in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles are hitting their stride and getting some MVP-level performances from Saquon Barkley. Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is the Eagles defensive coordinator.
T-2. Denver Broncos, 18.0ppg
The Denver Broncos are allowing opponents to score just 18 points per game, which is second in the NFL, tied with a couple of other teams. The defense will really need to buckle down here over the last four games of the 2024 NFL Season. Denver probably needs to win two of their final four to make the playoffs.
1. Los Angeles Chargers, 15.9ppg
The Los Angeles Chargers have the best scoring defense in the NFL this year, holding opponents to just 15.9 points per game. It's been a steady unit all year, and while LA is a solid 8-5 on the year, it's clear, like the Broncos, that they just do not have enough at the moment to make a deep playoff run.