National NFL analysts calling out horrible officiating in Broncos loss vs. Chiefs
It's extremely lame to have your team lose a game in today's NFL landscape and just sit there and blame the officiating after the fact. It's too easy of a cop-out for playing poorly or simply not making enough plays to win a game. But in the Denver Broncos' Week 10 loss in Kansas City, the ineptitude of the one-sided officiating crew was impossible to ignore.
Even for national media analysts...
And the attention drawn from the national media is really what is worth taking a look at here because we know there is no bias from certain folks in the media who don't have an ax to grind either way.
National media analysts calling out NFL officiating in Broncos loss vs. Chiefs
Former NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano commented during the game that Chiefs tight end Noah Gray wasn't set on the Travis Kelce touchdown, a play that was made possible by a bad call from the officiating crew in the first place. But this should have been an illegal formation penalty, it should have backed the Chiefs up, and they would have undoubtedly had to settle for yet another field goal instead of the lone touchdown they got.
It just so happened that this touchdown to Kelce was a record-setter, moving him ahead of the great Tony Gonzalez. And that achievement was pointed out by the broadcasting crew just before the fact.
That touchdown by Kelce was made possible after the Broncos were called for a completely bogus illegal contact penalty on safety Brandon Jones:
The situation here was a 3rd-and-long and Patrick Mahomes was sacked on this play by Broncos pass rusher Nik Bonitto. You go ahead and watch this play through a handful of times and see if you can see anything illegal happening on this play. A number of Chiefs fans took a screenshot of the point at which Jones makes contact with Travis Kelce, but it's abundantly clear that the contact does not impede Kelce's progress and actually looks like great coverage by Jones.
The reason there is a distinction of "illegal" contact is because there is certain contact that is, in fact, legal. This is clearly of the legal variety.
Another egregious penalty was completely ignored by the officiating crew later in the game. Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers pushed through his blocker for a sack regardless of the penalty, but just imagine if Patrick Mahomes had worked some magic and completed a pass for a first down on this play, which was highlighted by NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger...
When even Brian Baldinger is saying that it's starting to get a "little ridiculous", you know that something is up.
Furthermore, this particular play was called illegal hands to the face on Pat Surtain II, but there was no offsetting foul for Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins taking Surtain to the ground by force:
I guess there was some picking and choosing of what was worthy of illegal hands to the face and what wasn't in this game for Brad Allen's officiating crew, because the Broncos were called for it twice and the Chiefs were not called for it on this play:
In this game in particular, the Broncos were called for six infractions for 35 yards, two of which resulted in automatic first downs for the Chiefs. One of which took away a first down run from Audric Estimé.
The Chiefs? They were called for three penalties, one of which was a kickoff that didn't fall in the landing zone. So, an illegal kick late in the game was called because it had to be, but this crew otherwise only flagged the Chiefs twice for a grand total of 10 yards in penalties.
And when there are national media folks like Andrew Siciliano and Brian Baldinger calling stuff out? We all know this is a consistent issue in Chiefs games. Their games are just called differently, not only against the Broncos. It's something that fans point out every single week but the Chiefs continue to benefit and the NFL's cash cow remains undefeated. Some how, some way.