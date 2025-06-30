Maxx Crosby gives hilarious (and pathetic) comparison for Raiders in 2025

One thing is for sure - the Las Vegas Raiders are going to remain among the worst teams in the NFL until further notice.

The Denver Broncos swept the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, and the sweep was the first time since 2014 they were able to win both games. Oddly enough, Denver had quite a hard time beating the Raiders in previous seasons.

But the team took a massive step forward last season and are in a great position for even more success in 2025. One of their rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, did seem to make some half-decent changes this offseason.

Their two biggest moves were hiring Pete Carroll to be their head coach and also trading a third-round pick for Geno Smith. Roster-wise, though, this team is among the worst in the NFL and still the worst in the AFC West.

But Maxx Crosby is trying to pump hope into the fanbase

Raiders turning into the OKC Thunder of the NFL?

Here is stud Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the state of the team and a pretty lofty comparison:

""Anytime you go out there, you want to be in a position to win," Crosby said Thursday at the annual Sack Summit, per The Athletic's Tashan Reed. "Individual success and things like that are awesome, but it's not why you play the game. You play to win. We just saw it in the NBA: OKC, just a couple years ago, was one of the worst teams in the league. But they had a lot of young guys, they trusted the process, they developed and now they're the world champions.



"We're trying to win. I want to win so badly. I put everything into it. I want everybody else to think like that. And that's been my goal, just bringing as many guys along as I possibly can."" Maxx Crosby

It is quite funny to hear Crosby compare the Raiders to the team that just won the NBA Finals, but here we are. He does absolutely have the right mindset, though, and it's probably refreshing for the Raiders front office and coaches to hear him talk like this, but it's also quite funny as a Broncos fan.

The Raiders do have some great players like Crosby and Brock Bowers, but they really don't have a whole lot else to show for. Even their big-ticket free agency addition from 2024, Christian Wilkins, does not seem to be a guarantee to be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Overall, the Raiders are years and years away from becoming a contender if they can even figure out how to get there, so while they are still circling the drain, the Denver Broncos have to continue taking advantage of them.