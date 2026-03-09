Latest CB extension further proves the Broncos have a steal in Patrick Surtain II

The Denver Broncos not only have the best cornerback in the league in Patrick Surtain II, but the contract extension they signed with him in 2024 is becoming increasingly valuable as time goes on. Although he is arguably the top at his position, the former Alabama first-round draft pick from 2021 is not the highest-paid cornerback in today's NFL.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams signed cornerback Trent McDuffie to a record-breaking contract extension. McDuffie, who was recently acquired by the Rams in a blockbuster trade with Denver's AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs, specifically on March 4th, was signed to a massive four-year deal, making him the highest-paid cornerback despite not playing a single snap for Sean McVay's team.

McDuffie reportedly got a four-year, $124 million extension with the Rams, once again, making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. He got $100 million guaranteed. On a per-year basis, the former Chiefs' first-round pick will get $31 million per season.

ESPN sources: Rams and Trent McDuffie reached agreement today on a record four-year, $124 million extension that includes $100 million guaranteed and makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. McDuffie gets a trade and a new deal days apart as the Rams and CAA Football… pic.twitter.com/53cisV7oG8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Patrick Surtain's contract with the Denver Broncos continues to be a massive steal

Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million extension back in 2024, a deal that made him the highest-paid cornerback by that day. Since then, including McDuffie on Sunday, five cornerbacks are paid more per year than Patrick. Let's take a look at which players have a bigger contract compared to Denver's star.

1. Trent McDuffie (LAR) - $31 million/year

2. Ahmad Gardner (IND) - $30.1 million/year

3. Derek Stingley Jr. (HOU) - $30 million/year

4. Jaycee Horn (CAR) - $25 million/year

5. Jalen Ramsey (PIT) - $24.1 million/year

6. Patrick Surtain II (DEN) - $24 million/year

Surtain's resume in his young career has been insane, proving not only to the Broncos but to the entire NFL that he is the best player at his position. He is a guy who completely erases the opposing team's top wide receiver for the entire game.

Despite PS2 no longer being the highest-paid cornerback in today's NFL, he has still shown that he can be one of the best in the game, if not the game, which proves that the Denver Broncos got a steal in his contract and extended him at the right time. It will be a matter of time until he resets the market once again. This is the first year in Surtain's new contract, so in a few seasons, he should be getting a new deal.