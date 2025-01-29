Latest Broncos mock draft includes team making a heartwarming selection

The Denver Broncos could really do some good damage in the 2025 NFL Draft. Here's the latest Broncos' mock with a heartwarming selection. The Broncos have a ton of flexibility in the NFL Draft. Last year, it was clear that they needed to take a QB, and fortunately, they got the right on in Bo Nix.

Now that the Broncos have a clear structure in place to win for the long-term, they can get a bit frisky in the NFL Draft to try and find the missing pieces on their roster. This coud look like them trading up or down when April rolls around.

The 'meat' of the NFL Draft this year appears to be in that 20-75 range, so it might be wise for Denver to actually trade down for an extra pick in the second or third round. Here is the last Denver Broncos' mock draft with a very heartwarming selection.

Broncos Mock Draft: Offensive help on the way for Bo Nix

29th Pick (via WAS) - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

In a trade down with the Washington Commanders, the Denver Broncos grab Omarion Hampton from UNC. He's one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class and could immediately grab the RB1 duties in Denver.

51st Pick - Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Denver picks Bo Nix's brother, Tez Johnson, at pick 51. The two had a prolific connection in 2023 when both were still at Oregon, and at the Senior Bowl thus far, the small in stature Johnson has turned heads and is separating from defenders with ease.

While the Broncos may already have a player like this on the roster in Marvin Mims Jr, the coaching staff sees enough in Johnson to make him the 51st pick.

61st Pick (via WAS) - Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

The Broncos grabbed the 61st pick from the Commanders in their trade down scenario, so they grab a linebacker in Barrett Carter. The Broncos parted ways with ILB coach Greg Manusky recently, so that could be an indication that a total reset is coming for that room.

85th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Their fourth pick in the top-100 in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft sees the Denver Broncos grab a tight end in Gunnar Helm. Three of the first four picks in this mock draft are on the offensive side of the ball, which is great news for Bo Nix and the rest of the unit.

121st Pick - Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

How about a potential long-term starting center option? The Denver Broncos grab Jared Wilson from Georgia at pick 121. Luke Wattenberg's starting spot might not be locked in for 2025 and beyond.

193rd Pick - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

We are in the 'depth' part of the NFL Draft now. The Broncos grab Joshua Farmer from Florida State at pick 193 in this NFL mock draft.

199th Pick - Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

How about double-dipping at running back? Devin Neal has been seen by many as someone who would do well in this offense, and I see no reason why the team can't grab two RBs in the NFL Draft. The Broncos may not re-sign Javonte Williams in free agency (and they should not), and it's not clear if Audric Estime is someone who can earn RB1 duties.

209th Pick - Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

The Broncos finish off their 2025 NFL Draft by grabbing Tyler Batty, a pass rusher from BYU.

2026 WAS 6th

With the trade down offer that we accepted with the Commanders, the Broncos were also able to snag their sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which could be very low in that round given how good Washington is probably going to be this upcoming season.