Latest Broncos' mock draft has team finally taking key position seriously

The Denver Broncos still have to get through the 2025 NFL Playoffs, but the NFL Draft in April is going to be a huge spot for the Broncos to extend this Super Bowl window. However, it would not shock me if Denver traded one or more of their draft picks to add immediate impact players.

We're now to the point where the Broncos have to get a bit more aggressive, especially in adding another playmaker or two on the offensive side of the ball. The overall talent at the top of the 2026 NFL Draft also isn't super great, but for now, we're operate as of Denver does keep their first-round pick.

There is an obvious position on the defensive side of the ball that the Broncos have to begin taking a bit more seriously, and this latest Broncos' mock draft fortunately has them doing that with a top prospect from a major SEC school.

Tankathon's mock draft has the Broncos taking Georgia LB CJ Allen at pick 31

At pick 31, Tankathon mocks Georgia linebacker CJ Allen to the Denver Broncos. Here are some of his strengths in a draft profile by Matt Holder of Bleacher Report:

- Very good athlete and smooth mover to cover tight ends and running backs when playing man coverage or tighten throwing windows in zone.

- Impressive hand-eye coordination and vertical jump to make plays on the ball in the air that most linebackers won't.

- Good speed to help carry wide receivers on vertical routes when playing Tampa 2 and gives him sideline-to-sideline range against the run.

- As a run defender, Allen can defeat blocks with his athleticism and a shoulder dip move.

- Also, he takes on blocks with his hands and has good pad level to get some extension and be solid at holding his ground.

- Sure tackler who wraps up and consistently brings running backs to the ground, has had very few misses in his career.

It sure seems like CJ Allen does many things at the position that the Denver Broncos have been missing. In his three-year career at Georgia, Allen has played in 41 games and racked up 205 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 interception, 10 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery.

One thing to note here, though, is that the Broncos have 'built' their defense primarily in free agency and via trades, so this team might have the intention of shoring up the LB position that way, but getting some young talent in the room on a rookie deal like CJ Allen would also be a very logical move.

Denver has kind of twiddled their thumbs at ILB in recent years and decided to take a swing on Dre Greenlaw. That hasn't worked out thus far, as Greenlaw was only on the field about half the time. Drew Sanders is nowhere to be found, and Alex Singleton is clearly over the hump at this point.

The Broncos taking CJ Allen from Georgia in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft makes a lot of sense.