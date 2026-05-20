Latest AJ Brown trade rumors might give Broncos a problem early in 2026

The Denver Broncos already have a lot to deal with in the first six weeks of the 2026 season, but the latest trade rumors surrounding Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown might add another interesting wrinkle.

According to James Palmer, appearing on Kay Adams's Up and Adams Show, the Jacksonville Jaguars are emerging as a potential suitor for the disgruntled Eagles receiver.

The Jaguars, of course, are the first team coming to Denver this season for the Broncos' home opener. They already boast one of the NFL's best groups of wide receivers, so this hypothetical scenario would have them getting the more proven veteran Brown in place of somewhat of a wild card option in Brian Thomas Jr.

Denver Broncos might have to face AJ Brown in Week 2 if latest trade rumors are true

A.J. Brown to the Jaguars?



NFL Insider James Palmer says Howie Roseman will keep shopping his star WR with teams other than the Patriots 👀@JamesPalmerTV | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/uRU9ykRyht — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 19, 2026

Palmer says that the nature of Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is simply not going to allow for a pre-determined trade with the Patriots to come to pass without him shopping Brown around to other teams.

The speculation with the Jaguars is that their own GM, James Gladstone, is consistently looking to make massive moves. There have been reports about the Jaguars being willing to move off of Brian Thomas Jr. this offseason, but then those reports get shut down, and the cycle continues.

The idea of the Eagles settling for less draft capital in a player swap doesn't really make sense, either, especially because they've traded for Dontayvion Wicks already this offseason, and they moved up in the 2026 NFL Draft to take USC wide receiver Makai Lemon.

It does appear as though the Eagles have resigned to the idea of trading Brown at some point, and the Patriots have been the most likely destination all along. But if the Jaguars are the team that makes a move for Brown, it would elevate a receiver group in Jacksonville that already absolutely torched the Broncos last season.

The bigger point in this whole report from Palmer is the idea that the Patriots might not be a foregone conclusion, and that is actually good news for the Broncos, even if it puts a player like Brown on the schedule earlier in the season. The Patriots were the AFC representative in the Super Bowl last year, and adding someone like AJ Brown would make one of the best offenses in the NFL even better.

The same could be said of the Jaguars, but what if Roseman opening up these discussions to other teams leads someone else to swoop in entirely?

No matter what, it seems like the Broncos are likely to have to deal with Brown at some point this season if the Eagles actually pull the trigger on a trade.