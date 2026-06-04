Jaylen Waddle keeps getting every reason to try and bankrupt the Broncos

When the Denver Broncos acquired star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, they paid a significant price to get him. But what if I told you that the Broncos' draft capital investment in Waddle was only the beginning of their investment in that move?

Wide receivers around the NFL are getting new contracts left and right in the 2026 offseason, including recent deals given to Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers ($27.5 million average annual value), Drake London ($35.25 million AAV), and the biggest of them all: Jaxon Smith-Njigba at an unprecedented $42.15 million AAV.

The Broncos acquired Waddle in the midst of his contract extension with the Dolphins, which has a cap hit in 2026 of just $4.878 million. That number skyrockets to over $27 million in 2026, which, along with the skyrocketing wide receiver market, could prompt both the Broncos and Waddle to be motivated to get an extension done after the season.

And that should give Waddle every incentive to play at a level in 2026 that puts the Broncos in a position to back up the Brinks truck.

Jaylen Waddle should be extra motivated in 1st Denver Broncos season with growing WR contract market

Waddle is already in the top 15 among all wide receivers in terms of average annual value on his contract ($28.25 million). Still, the market is continually being reset, and the deeper you get into a contract extension, the less money is typically guaranteed.

$15.2 million of Waddle's 2027 salary is already guaranteed, and that happened on the 3rd day of the 2026 league year (back in March). The remaining $8.19 million of his 2027 salary guarantees on the third day of the 2027 league year, which represents the last of the guaranteed cash on his deal.

Anytime the guaranteed money on a deal is about to run out, an agent is going to do whatever it takes to get back to the negotiating table for a player. And Waddle is going to be 28 going on 29 this time a year from now, which means it could be his last chance at a true blockbuster contract in the NFL.

And there is a ton of guaranteed money flying around for receivers these days. The Colts just gave Alec Pierce a whopping $84 million in guaranteed cash. Drake London got $100 million guaranteed. Waddle could easily get that much on a new deal with the Broncos if he plays up to it.

The Broncos would be motivated to get his cap hits down since they are currently up against next year's salary cap pretty close. Waddle will be motivated by the ridiculous money being thrown at his position group lately, and the fact that his guaranteed money is running out after 2027.

Getting Waddle's cap hits down from $27 and 30 million, respectively, in both 2027 and 2028 could almost be considered essential for building the team. He's not the only one with a really high cap hit, but he represents one of the players on the roster whose elite play on the field and potential pay day as a result of that could actually help a lot.

There could be more than $80 million in guaranteed money on the table for a player of Waddle's caliber if he's everything the Broncos hope he can be. The Broncos aren't going to make the same mistake with Waddle that they made with Russell Wilson and pay him before he ever plays for the team, but it might only take one year of him proving to be the missing piece to get the Walton-Penner ownership group to open up the checkbook.