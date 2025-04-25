The Denver Broncos already have the Defensive Player of the Year in Pat Surtain II at the cornerback position. They have added big-time help at safety the last two offseasons with Brandon Jones and Talanoa Hufanga. Cornerback Riley Moss had a breakthrough year in his second NFL season.

Needless to say, everyone in Broncos Country was shocked to see Jahdae Barron selected 20th overall by the team in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As shocked as Broncos fans were, Barron wasn't surprised the Broncos took him.

Jahdae Barron on Broncos' picking him: "I had an idea." Tried to make contact with Pat Surtain II on financial matters. Didn't return call so he figures Surtain will quickly make him carry his pads. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) April 25, 2025

Broncos loaded secondary gets another boost with Jahdae Barron pick

Here's what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Barron's game:

"Big nickelback was in the right place at the right time throughout his impressive 2024 season. Barron played smothering coverage underneath, fueled by route recognition, footwork and play strength. His instincts allow him to pounce on catch points or tackle pass catchers immediately from zone. However, he lacks recovery speed deep and can be a little too grabby at the top of the route in man. Tackle technique in run support is a shade inconsistent but looks easily correctable. The size and tape work in his favor as a physical nickel who can be an early contributor and future starter, with the potential to cross-train as a safety."



- Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

There are some out there who believe that Barron can translate to the NFL similar to the way we saw Cooper DeJean with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. He's so instinctive out there and so aggressive, it shrinks the field for offenses significantly.

And we know Vance Joseph isn't afraid to blitz those defensive backs.

This isn't the first time Broncos Country has been a little upset that general manager George Paton passed on an Ohio State offensive weapon in favor of a defensive back. He did the same in the 2021 NFL Draft when he took Pat Surtain over Justin Fields.

We'll see how the Broncos follow this one up because it's not going to be a popular pick until people see the fullness of this draft in focus.