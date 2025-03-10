How can the Broncos bolster their already strong offensive line?

This time of the year, teams are always brain storming to try and figure out how to improve two key places: the offensive line and the defensive line. The Broncos were strong in the trenches last year, but room for improvement remained on both sides, especially the offensive line. The Broncos have had offensive starter turnover each of the last few years, and could be in store for more this spring.

Who Could Go?

The Broncos are locked in at tackle for the next few years, with Garrett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey being one of the better tackle duos in football. The Broncos had fairly strong play up the middle last year, led by All-Pro guard Quinn Meinerz. First-year starting center Luke Wattenberg graded out as PFF's second-best pass-blocking center in football, but ranked 41st of 64 centers in terms of run blocking. Overall, he graded out as the 30th best of 64 centers in football. Room for improvement is obvious, but there is more than enough reason to give Wattenberg another chance to start and improve.

Guard Ben Powers can be cut after June 1st and save the team over $6 million against the cap, after the dead money is factored into the cap savings. Overall, Powers ranked 56th out of 135 graded guards by the outlet. By no means is this terrible or needing to be moved on from, but if the cap savings are significant enough, the Broncos might be able to find similar talent for cheaper, especially through the draft. Keep an eye on Powers as a potential cap-casualty this spring, amongst other Broncos

Who Could They Bring In?

This year's draft class doesn't exactly have a guard near the top of the list, and only five offensive guards rank in ESPN's top-100 players. There could be a chance for the Broncos to take the likes of LSU's Miles Frazier in the second or third round, but Denver might be better off trying to find offensive line help in free agency. As it stands right now, the impending guard class of free agency is murky, and fairly top heavy.

One option for the Broncos could be former Jets and Eagles guard Mekhi Becton, who was a key piece for the Eagles on their march to the Super Bowl. Becton is a mammoth of a human being, and will be entering his age 26 season.

He would provide a kind of upside for Denver that Powers probably cannot given his age, and Becton would add a level of size and physicality that not many NFL players are able to. He could demand a big contract given his recent production and age, but it might be worth investigating for the Broncos. After all, winning in the trenches makes the rest of the game easier and more wide open.