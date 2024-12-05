How are former Denver Broncos QBs are faring in the 2024 NFL Season?
The Denver Broncos have had their stretch of underwhelming, veteran QB play. Let's see how some former Broncos QBs are faring in the 2024 NFL Season. The Broncos finally stopped the veteran QB nonsense and grabbed Bo Nix at pick 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft. It has already paid off, as Denver is 8-5, and Nix has played quite well over the last two months.
But the biggest positive here is that the Broncos seem to have found some long-term stability at the position, which is something they have not had in quite some time. Some of the former quarterbacks that started for the team are still in the NFL, and several of them have started games this year.
Heck, some have played somewhat well since leaving Denver. Let's look at former Broncos QBs and how they are faring in the 2024 NFL Season.
Russell Wilson - Pittsburgh Steelers
6 starts, 5-1 record, 10 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 104.3 rating
The biggest post-Super Bowl 50 move at QB until Bo Nix came along, Russell Wilson started 30 games for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. It just did not work out for Wilson on the Broncos, but he did play a bit better in 2023. He's since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and has gone 5-1 in six starts.
Joe Flacco - Indianapolis Colts
4 starts, 1-3 record, 9 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 91.5 rating
Joe Flacco was acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2019, and Flacco was just underwhelming and boring during his time with the Broncos. Denver had taken Drew Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, so they at least had a plan of attack with the QB room. Flacco has bounced around since then and started four games for the Indianapolis Colts earlier this year.
Drew Lock - New York Giants
1 start, 0-1 record, 0 touchdowns, 1 interception, 61.7 rating
Oh man, Drew Lock...
Maybe the most controversial QB the Broncos have ever had, the division within Broncos Country with Lock was palpable. Lock just never figured it out after an encouraging five-game stretch to end the 2019 NFL Season. Lock started on Thanksgiving this year for the New York Giants and played terribly.
He's going to be a backup in this league for another seven years, but that's about it.
Brandon Allen - San Francisco 49ers
1 start, 0-1 record, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 76.7 rating
Remember Brandon Allen? He also started some games for the Denver Broncos back in 2019. He's now the backup in San Francisco and started one game this season due to an injury to Brock Purdy. Allen is a pretty below-average backup honestly, and was here for a short time with the Denver Broncos.
Other former QBs like Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, and Teddy Bridgewater were in the NFL for a bit after their time with the Broncos.