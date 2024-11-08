Here's how the Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10
The Denver Broncos could greatly elevate their playoff chances if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. As the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, Kansas City is off to a great start and look to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row.
It'd be heartbreaking to see KC do that, and I suppose Denver beating them in Week 10 could make them slightly less likely to win the Super Bowl again. Every gam matters in the NFL, and if the Broncos want to continue remaining in a playoff spot, they must win this game in my opinion.
Here's how they do it:
Get to Patrick Mahomes early and often
I understand that there really isn't a great way to stop Patrick Mahomes, but when the Denver Broncos beat them at home in 2023, they had the Chiefs starting tackles in a frenzy. They were able to pressure Mahomes quite quickly, and that forced him to create some plays off-schedule.
Well, Denver's secondary held their own in that game, as the Chiefs offense was totally kept out of the end zone. It'd be huge for Denver if they could create some quick pressure against Patrick Mahomes, as I believe they do have the secondary to limit big plays when he gets off-schedule.
The formula to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10 should be the same as when the Broncos did it in Denver back in 2023.
Take advantage of his turnover-happy play at times
Patrick Mahomes has thrown nine interceptions this year. He's got at least one interception in seven of eight games. The Denver Broncos defense must take advantage of Mahomes and him being turnover happy at times. He's also got two games with multiple interceptions in 2024.
Being able to pick off Mahomes once or twice would be huge for the Denver Broncos chances in this one. They must find a way to stop the Chiefs offense in their tricks and perhaps get some points off of those turnovers. If not, Denver may be in store for a long and painful game.
Take the points!
Didn't it feel like the Denver Broncos were making a notable effort to be more aggressive on offense in Week 9? It's understandable, as when a team plays in a hostile environment and they are not favored, they may explore ways to try and "steal" some points.
Well in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, I am not sure that is the right move. The Denver Broncos should look to take the points at every opportunity. The Chiefs aren't exactly lighting the world on fire on offense, but regardless, their defense is top-notch, so if Denver has three points in their back pocket, they should take those points.
As long as the game is still in reach when the fourth quarter rolls around, the Broncos will have a shot.