Get to know the Denver Broncos' Week 18 QB opponent, Carson Wentz

The Kansas City Chiefs are starting Carson Wentz in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos. What do we know about Wentz? The former second overall pick has had an interesting career, and over the last two seasons, he has settled into more of a backup role in the NFL. Wentz signed with the Chiefs last offseason to be their backup.

And here in Week 18, Wentz will make his first start of the season against the Denver Broncos. With the Chiefs having clinched the top seed in the AFC, they do not have anything to play for, so they will be starting their backup QB and many other backup players.

But as some have said, Wentz is a capable backup and used to be a high-end starter in the NFL. What do we know about Carson Wentz?

Carson Wentz is an interesting NFL quarterback...

From 2016-2020, Carson Wentz started 68 games for the Philadelphia Eagles, making one Pro Bowl and throwing 113 touchdowns against 50 interceptions. He completed 62.7% of his passes for 16,811 yards during his Phily tenure.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2017, and much of that can be attributed to Carson Wentz, but a huge dip in play in 2020 was the end of his tenure with the Birds. He then played one year for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, going 9-8 and throwing 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

The Colts did not think that was good enough, so they shipped him to the Washington Commanders in 2022. Wentz went 2-5 as a starter with the Commanders in 2022, throwing for 11 touchdowns against nine interceptions Since then, Wentz has been a backup for the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs.

Since his career has kind of taken a turn for the worst, 2020, Wentz has thrown 56 touchdowns against 32 interceptions for an 84 passer rating.

He's gone 15-21-1 since 2020.

At one point, he was seen by many as the next elite QB in the NFL and someone who could have been a generational player, but Wentz also has an interesting history of not always being the most selfless teammate. That could be a driving force in his gradual exit from Philly and him essentially being forced to take a backup role.

However, Wentz has significantly more experience than the average NFL backup. He's 6'5" and over 230 pounds. He's the size of Josh Allen and also has some insane mobility. Wentz is also probably very eager to get out there, so you'd have to think that the Denver Broncos are going to get his best; whatever that may look like.