George Paton is officially watching a Broncos free agent signing go up in flames

There is always going to be risk involved with NFL Free Agency, and some risks are just worth taking. The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton took a major risk when they signed free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw, but it was unquestionably a risk worth taking.

At this point in the season, however, it's almost looking like that signing is going up in flames.

Greenlaw pulled up in the Broncos' loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars with another hamstring injury, and for the time being, he's avoided injured reserve. But the reality of the situation is that Greenlaw has only played eight games this season, and there's worry that they might be the only eight games he plays as a Bronco.

Dre Greenlaw signing proving to be the definition of free agency risk for Broncos

Through eight games with the Broncos, Greenlaw has racked up 43 total tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. To say that he's been productive in a limited sample would be an understatement, and we saw his athleticism on display against the Packers when he lost a coverage rep to Josh Jacobs.

Even though he lost the rep, it was Jacobs who made an impossible catch against Greenlaw's perfect coverage.

Greenlaw missed the first chunk of the season due to the quad injury he suffered early in the offseason, and had a setback during camp. Because of all the missed time, Greenlaw was on a snap count even when he returned to the lineup, not just because the team was trying to work him back slowly, but because he was still getting up to speed on the scheme as a whole.

Those were Vance Joseph's words, not mine.

As of just two weeks ago, Joseph revealed that Greenlaw was still on a snap count, so the Broncos weren't just throwing him out there and turning on autopilot.

After signing a three-year deal worth $31.5 million in total money and just $11.5 million in guarantees, the Broncos made it clear that they knew there was risk involved in signing this player. It it also seemed like Greenlaw wanted to prove himself with that type of contract, especially because his former employers literally flew to his home to try and recruit him back to the 49ers.

Greenlaw missed the first six games of the season due to his injury and recovery process, along with a large percentage of the offseason program. Even when he did return for the team's 7th game this season, he missed the 8th because he was suspended immediately for words he said to an official after the conclusion of his first game back.

The fire and passion Greenlaw brings to the table are infectious. He's the type of player that, at his best, you want him on your team. But are the Broncos going to have to realistically consider the fact that building around him beyond this year is too risky to actually go through with?

Both Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton are slated to be free agents after this season, and while Greenlaw is under contract, there is a $2 million guarantee trigger in his deal on the fifth day of the new league year. We'll see how much the Broncos are willing to bank on him beyond this season, but it's been an extremely difficult first year in Denver for Greenlaw, especially with this latest setback.