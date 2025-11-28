George Paton can't ignore the cost of this failed Broncos move any longer

The Broncos are sporting one of the best rosters in the NFL, and much of that is due to George Paton and his sharp eye for talent. Denver is littered with draft picks as starters, and many of them are already on their second or even third contracts with the team.

The most recent draft pick to get a deal was center Luke Wattenberg, and he now becomes one of the highest-paid at his position in the NFL. The Broncos are a well-oiled machine and have built a juggernaut. At 9-2, this is only further proof of that.

Well, not every move works out for every team, and that's just how it goes sometimes. Denver was aggressive last offseason in trying to fill positions of need, but this one move, while exciting at the time, seems to have ended in a failure up to this point.

Is it time to have a conversation about tight end Evan Engram?

Evan Engram signed a two-year deal with the Denver Broncos this past offseason worth $11.5 million per year, which ranks as the 12th-richest in the NFL. Unfortunately, the early returns aren't great, as Engram just has not made the impact that many of us thought he would.

He has not had more than five receptions in any game this year, and has not hit the 50-yard mark in any game this year, either. On the season, he's caught 32 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown. His 26 yards per game is actually the lowest mark of his career, and his 3.2 receptions per game is the second-lowest mark of his career, which began back in 2017 with the New York Giants.

Now in his age-31 season, it's worth wondering if Engram is simply not the player he once was, but it is a bit of a mystery why he has not got the ball more. Engram was billed as the 'joker' for the Broncos' offense this year, but it's only been more of a joke itself when you look at his production.

Perhaps down the stretch, we could see Evan Engram get more involved, but it's not been a great signing thus far, and it's not exactly a team-friendly deal, either. The Broncos are still 9-2, but the returns from a late free agency signing that most were excited about have not been all that great.

Can Engram flip the script in the coming weeks?