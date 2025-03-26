Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson somehow lands on his feet with the Giants

Now on his fourth team in five seasons, former Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is now on the New York Giants. The news broke late on Tuesday that the former Broncos quarterback had reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Giants:

The once elite QB of the Seattle Seahawks has since made two failed stops with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers. We all know the story with Wilson - he was shipped to the Broncos following the 2021 NFL Season in what was one of the biggest trades in NFL history at the time.

Denver paired Wilson with Nathaniel Hackett, their new head coach who did not even last a single season. Nothing really worked out in that 2022 season, but Sean Payton came in the following offseason and got things situated. After cutting ties with Wilson, the Broncos took Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft and have since changed the direction of their franchise.

Wilson is now going to likely be the starting QB of the New York Giants, one of the most dysfunctional teams in the entire NFL. The Giants also recently signed Jameis Winston, so they have totally remade their QB room.

Ever since leaving the Seattle Seahawks following the 2021 NFL Season, Wilson has a 17-24 record with 58 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and a 92.2 passer rating. In the previous 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson had a 104-53-1 record with 292 touchdowns, 87 interceptions, and a 101.8 passer rating.

It's clear that the QB is in decline as he enters his age-37 season. The Giants are the latest team to make a desperate leap at Russell Wilson, and I think most of us understand how this is going to work out - it's not. The Broncos rightly realized what kind of QB Wilson was following 2023, even if his stats told us he was quite efficient. Denver stil has to take on the remaining $32 million of dead cap through the 2025 NFL Season from his contract, but after this coming season, his contract is totally off the books.

You almost have to feel bad for the QB at this point, as he clearly has no idea when to quit. He probably should have retired following this past season, but it's obvious that he's stubborn and still thinks he can play. The Giants are by far the worst team he'll be on, so I can only imagine just how bad this is going to get.