Former Broncos draft pick snatched up by most predictable team possible

The Denver Broncos’ recent rise back to competitive, meaningful football has led to one of the toughest roster cut days in recent memory. A talented roster inevitably means good players end up on the short end of the stick.

On Monday, former 2022 fourth-round draft pick Damarri Mathis was waived by the Broncos ahead of the final 53-man roster deadline, a move that saved the team $3.4 million against the 2025 salary cap.

Just two days later, Mathis was claimed off waivers by the Carolina Panthers, where he reunites with his former defensive coordinator, Ejiro Evero.

Former Broncos 4th-round pick gets shot with Panthers, Ejiro Evero

Mathis’ landing spot should come as no surprise. His rookie season under Evero was his most successful to date, but since Vance Joseph’s arrival, he’s steadily slid down the depth chart behind Ja’Quan McMillan, Riley Moss, and even Kris Abrams-Draine. The addition of first-round pick Jahdae Barron this year was the final blow to Mathis’ roster chances.

Since being drafted by the Broncos, Mathis has started 18 games. Injuries derailed his final season in Denver, opening the door for his counterparts to seize opportunities — opportunities they never let go of.

His trajectory with Denver truly began spiraling after the infamous 70-point loss to the Dolphins, where he was ultimately benched by Joseph. In all fairness, it was a game that wasn’t solely on Mathis as the defense looked out of sync, and a late shift to a 4-3 scheme only added to the chaos. Still, the performance marked a turning point.

Since then, Joseph has managed to right the ship and rebuild Denver’s defense into one of the league’s strongest units. And as often happens in the NFL, coaching staffs prefer to “clean house” and bring in their own guys. The arrival of All-Pro Defensive Tackle Zach Allen from Arizona is one example of Joseph’s influence on personnel. Mathis, who wasn’t one of Joseph’s handpicked players, may have been a casualty of that shift. It would help explain why Evero, who knows his potential, was quick to scoop him up.

Regardless, Mathis’ release shouldn’t be seen as a knock on his ability, but rather as a reflection of Denver’s depth and talent at cornerback. With the Broncos’ defensive unit shaping up to be a juggernaut for the second straight season, his departure feels bittersweet, while Denver loses depth, Mathis will likely gain more opportunity to make an impact elsewhere.

Evero will now look to revive the flashes Mathis once showed, as he dons the blue and black in Carolina. Still, success is far from guaranteed, as several former Broncos defenders have struggled to replicate their Denver-level production under Evero with the Panthers including Denver’s beloved “Outlaw”, Josey Jewell.