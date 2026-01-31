Former Broncos draft pick looking for redemption with surprise team

Former Denver Broncos second-round draft pick KJ Hamler has signed with the UFL’s Orlando Storm, giving the league one of its biggest splash signings just a month before the start of its inaugural season.

Selected 46th overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Hamler was brought in with the expectation of becoming Denver’s primary deep-threat. He was seen as a potential answer to the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill, someone who could consistently stretch defenses downfield. The Broncos leaned heavily into wide receiver that year, selecting back-to-back pass catchers and pairing Hamler with first-round pick Jerry Jeudy. The upside was obvious, elite speed and big-play ability, however the risk was just as clear, as durability concerns followed him into the league.

Those concerns quickly proved valid. Hamler was unable to fully participate in the NFL Combine due to a lingering hamstring injury, and injuries would continue to plague him throughout his professional career. Over three seasons in Denver, he appeared in just 23 games, starting six, as repeated setbacks prevented him from ever establishing consistency.

Despite flashes of untapped potential, a revolving door at quarterback combined with his inability to stay healthy ultimately defined Hamler’s tenure with the Broncos. He finished his NFL career with 42 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns, production that fell well short of expectations given his draft status and skill set.

Ironically, many of Hamler’s most promising moments came during preseason play. Whether that was due to a lower level of competition or simply a failure to translate those flashes into meaningful regular-season opportunities remains unclear.

Following his departure from Denver, Hamler became a practice-squad journeyman, spending time with both the Colts and Bills. His stint in Buffalo included an appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, but failing to make the Bills’ 2025 roster likely marked the end of his short-lived and injury-prone NFL career.

Now, Hamler looks to revive his football future in the UFL, formerly the XFL, a league that has helped several former NFL players resurrect their careers. However, the challenge ahead is significant. Hamler is currently listed as one of the shortest wide receivers on the roster, and operating primarily as a slot receiver is not his natural strength. That reality likely forces him into a pure deep-threat role, meaning opportunities could be limited and mistakes costly.

Most importantly, Hamler must find a way to stay healthy for the entirety of the UFL’s shortened season. Continued injuries would almost certainly bring his professional football career to a definitive close.

The reality for Hamler is harsh: NFL teams are unlikely to seriously consider a soon-to-be 27-year-old, undersized receiver with an extensive injury history when younger, healthier, and more coachable options are readily available through the draft.

That said, if Hamler can stay healthy and emerge as one of the UFL’s most explosive playmakers, there’s no reason a receiver-needy NFL team shouldn’t at least extend a training camp invitation this fall.