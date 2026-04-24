First round of 2026 NFL proved Broncos never had a chance at two perfect fits

The Denver Broncos might not have a first round selection this year, but the odds are strong that they still land an impact player with their second-round selection on Friday night. There have been countless names mocked to the Broncos at the end of the second round, and there were always going to be a few who went in the first round of the draft. Two names specifically had been mocked to the Broncos in the last week or so, but were off the board before the first night ended.

General manager George Paton said a week or so back that the Broncos had roughly six players they had circled in on in their draft range, which he stated to be roughly the 45-75 range. The Broncos do not have any glaring needs, but still have room to add playmakers and pieces that can become building blocks for the future of their franchise. A few names that went in the first round could have fit that mold, but instead are going to be off to different franchises.

The theme of the first round was surprises across the board, and the Broncos might have been surprised themselves by the developments on the first round. Specifically in the second half of the draft, a few names went higher than most expected them to, potentially including Paton and his brain trust. The front office and head coach Sean Payton will get their chance to make their imprint tonight, but might have to work without a few names they were hoping would be around.

The Denver Broncos never had a chance at drafting these two NFL Draft prospects in the second round

Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks had been a popular name for the Broncos in the second round, considering how incredibly talented he is despite a foot injury that is holding him back. He did not post the most incredible season-long stat line for the Gators, but front office executives were clearly not fazed by his injury and are ready to insert him into their defensive core. He could have fit nicely into the middle of the Denver defensive front. Instead, he went to the Minnesota Vikings at 18th overall, showing that the Broncos never actually had a chance of drafting him.

Beyond Banks, Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price was a hot name mocked to the Broncos, and was one that would be almost a perfect fit. The Broncos need more depth at running back, and considering that JK Dobbins is still a major injury risk, the chances that the Broncos third back sees major snaps in 2026 are pretty good. Price would have been the first running back the Broncos would have taken at 62nd overall, but they need to look elsewhere now.

The Broncos are still in good standing heading into the second day of the draft, but might have to look beyond their grouping of players from a week ago. The board has fallen in a way that not many expected so far, including a few major trades that have altered the complexion of the second round. The Broncos themselves might need to jump around in the second to get a name they want, but Paton has never been afraid of making a move around the draft board.