Ex-Broncos receiver already looking like a home-run signing on his new team

The Denver Broncos have remade their wide receiver room in recent years, and it's exploding with youth. One of their former WRs is playing well on his new team. Denver has been wheeling and dealing with their WR room ever since Sean Payton came aboard.

If nothing else, it's got a ton of young talent and upside, but upside only goes so far. While Courtland Sutton is good and the go-to guy in that room, there isn't another one of those of players yet. Both Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr have had nice offseasons, but we won't know just how much they develop until the regular season kicks off.

One of their former receivers who was honestly on pace to have a great year was Josh Reynolds, a player the Broncos signed in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Well, Reynolds latched onto the New York Jets this offseason, and he's having quite the year thus far.

Ex-Broncos receiver Josh Reynolds is the clear favorite for the New York Jets' WR2 job

Josh Reynolds is playing himself into a legitimate role on the New York Jets as the WR2 next to Garrett Wilson:

Justin Fields delivers a perfect pass between the defenders for a big gain to Josh Reynolds 🎯#Jets | 🎥 @nyjets pic.twitter.com/IuGYVnIgEJ — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 1, 2025

"Josh Reynolds is the clear-cut favorite for the #Jets WR2 job"- @RichCimini



What are your thoughts on this❓ pic.twitter.com/tWjgqK90eb — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) June 16, 2025

The Josh Reynolds situation was a bit interesting, as he dealt with a scary off-field incident and also hurt his hand in October of 2024. Denver seemed to do right by Reynolds when they cut him shortly after that, as it gave him a chance to sign with a new team.

He actually suited up for the Jacksonville Jaguars and was again released in March. Reynolds has bounced around quite a bit in the NFL, but he was actually on this 17-game pace during his short time with the Denver Broncos:



41 receptions

622 yards

3 touchdowns

This actually would have been a career season for Reynolds, and it's a shame it did not work out for the Broncos. The veteran receiver is slicing it up on the New York Jets and could slide in next to Garrett Wilson as the team's WR2 in 2025.