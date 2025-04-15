ESPN's latest Broncos mock draft haul would have Bo Nix crying tears of joy

We're inching closer and closer to the 2025 NFL Draft every day, and the Denver Broncos are expected to put a heavy emphasis on the offensive side of the ball. Although there's always a chance they could add to the already-stacked defense, it seems like most folks in the NFL Draft community think Sean Payton, George Paton, and the Broncos are going to add weapons around Bo Nix.

ESPN's Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr. recently put together a three-round mock draft in which they alternated the picks, leaving the Denver Broncos with an absolutely ideal offensive haul.

Their three picks for the Broncos ended up being North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton, LSU tight end Mason Taylor, and Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor.

Broncos get Bo Nix some significant weapons in ESPN mock draft

Again, this kind of a haul with the top three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft would likely have quarterback Bo Nix crying tears of joy. Throw in Tez Johnson somewhere later on, and Nix would probably be in a permanent state of catharsis.

The Broncos could look to upgrade the defense in a variety of ways in this draft, but the class has outstanding depth at a number of positions that are crucial to the Broncos' present and future: Running back, tight end, defensive line, wide receiver.

There are not a ton of blue-chip players in this class, which favors the Broncos tremendously because they aren't picking early in every round. They don't have to worry about spending a premium pick on a player who isn't going to live up to extremely lofty draft status. The meat of this draft class is in the depth at certain positions, and the Broncos have obvious needs at just about all of them.

The only mistake the Broncos can make is not taking advantage of the depth. They need to add impact players early and often and that's exactly what this mock draft does.

Getting Omarion Hampton with the 20th overall pick seems like a pipe dream at this point for the Broncos, but quarterbacks going higher than expected could push guys down the board. You have to be prepared for anything.

The first round feels like the most wide-open spot for the Broncos right now, and everything else will get built off of that. If the Broncos don't go with the running back position in the first round, they will almost certainly address it in the second. If they don't address tight end in the 1st or 2nd, they'll almost certainly address it in the 3rd or 4th.

Again, the only mistake the Broncos can make is not taking advantage of the depth at these position groups. If they do what Yates and Kiper have them doing in this mock draft, they'll be set up well for the 2025 season and beyond.