Door may be open for Denver Broncos to sign a key player for the offense

The Denver Broncos could see someone who'd be a perfect fit for the offense hit the free agency market in 2025, giving them the chance to sign him. The Broncos figure to add players at running back, wide receiver, and tight end in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

With free agency beginning in a week, the Broncos could address all three skill positions on offense in the open market. It's likely we see some bigger moves on the defensive side of the ball, but there is a player at the RB position who could be a perfect fit for Sean Payton and the offense.

Aaron Jones is someone we have talked about quite a bit here, and the fit is just seamless. With this recent report about Jones, it seems rather likely that he hits the FA market.

Check this blurb out from Adam Patrick of The Viking Age regarding RB Aaron Jones:

"On Monday, The Athletic's Alec Lewis shared a bunch of nuggets that he heard during his time at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine last week, and some of what he revealed centered around Minnesota's plan for its offensive backfield next season.



"Last week, Minnesota’s brass met with Drew Rosenhaus, who represents a bevy of Vikings players including running back Aaron Jones. The Vikings want to re-sign Jones, but even if they do, they are seeking more of a by-committee approach. Expect the Vikings to take a running back in the draft.""

Aaron Jones may not want to remain on a team where he isn't going to get a ton of carries. Now yes, the Denver Broncos did use more of a committee approach in the 2024 NFL Season, but there is a chance that the team could offer Jones more money and a bigger role on the offense. There isn't a viable RB on the roster for Denver who could assume RB1 duties, so Jones could be the clear-cut top guy in the room.

He'd also be playing for an insanely intelligent offensive mind, and would also be playing behind a better offensive line that he had in Minnesota. Jones was responsible for over 1,500 yards on offense in the 2024 NFL Season. The veteran RB has spent his entire career in the NFC North as well, so perhaps Jones would be more open to playing in an entirely different conference and division.

In my opinion, the Denver Broncos would make a healthy offer for RB Aaron Jones if he did hit the open market. He can fill a position of immense need for a year or two and could have a bigger role on the offense than he would in Minnesota in 2025.