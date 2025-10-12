Despite win, Broncos' self-inflicted wounds are still a massive issue

Frankly, the Denver Broncos did everything in their power to lose this game. Whether it was the penalties stalling out drives, bad special teams kick and punt coverages, and just some baffling play-calling from Sean Payton, the Broncos gave the New York Jets every single chance to win.

It was perhaps one of the sloppiest games in the Sean Payton era, and that even dates back to their 1-5 start inthe 2023 NFL Season. Nothing was consistently working for Denver in this game outside of the defense at times and the fierce pass rush.

The pass rush is what saved the day, as two sacks of Justin Fields on the Jets' final drive ended up being what sealed this game for the Broncos. Denver now gets out of London and this very odd scheduling stretch with three-straight wins, heading home for a brief homestand.

When will the self-inflicted wounds stop for the Denver Broncos?

It's a recurring theme, and it feels like us as fans are asking ourselves why they keep happening every week. Denver is largely an undisciplined team committing a ton of penalties, more than most teams in the league.

Not only that, but some of the little things haven't even been working all that well. Some of the play-calling in the second half was downright terrible. A third and 10 draw to fullback Adam Prentice was insane, and giving Jaleel McLaughlin meaningful snaps late in the game was also odd to say the least.

All in all, though, one thing that has saved this team time and time again this year is them simply being more talented than most teams that they play. That was the case here in their Week 6 win, now winners of three in a row.

The Jets' offensive line had a horrific day protecting Justin Fields, and if it was not for the pass rush, Denver's miscues woud have them sitting at 3-3 right now.