As the 2025 season enters its final week, much remains on the line for the Denver Broncos. They were able to wrap up the division before the 17th week of the season ended, thanks in large part to the Chargers' loss. As the Broncos welcome the same Chargers to town this week, the Broncos still have a lot to play for this week.

For Denver, the math is simple: win, and you secure the top seed in the AFC and a first-round bye. The Broncos haven’t won the division, let alone have the top bye in the conference, since their 2015 Super Bowl season. Denver can put itself in an incredibly strong playoff position by knocking off the Chargers team that appears to be resting their starters this week.

If the Broncos cannot take care of business this weekend, they are going to need help from across the conference. If Denver loses, all New England needs to do is pick up a win in Miami to secure the first-round bye. If both Denver and New England lose, Jacksonville would be next in line, and it would be in the same situation as New England. If all three lose, nothing changes, and the Broncos are off next week.

Here is the rooting guide for Broncos fans during Week 18

3. Pittsburgh Steelers over the Baltimore Ravens

While this game may not directly impact Denver’s playoff chances or positioning, it could have potential ramifications for Denver’s ability to advance deep into the playoffs. Whoever wins this matchup, brings home the division crown in the AFC North, then would have a decent chance of facing the Broncos in the second round of the playoffs if Denver clinches the bye. Anyone with any sense would much rather face Aaron Rodgers in the playoffs than Lamar Jackson, so a Steelers win would be in everyone’s best interest.

2. Tennessee Titans over the Jacksonville Jaguars

This one is by far the least likely of this trio, but it still carries some level of importance to the Broncos. With three teams still alive for the top seed in the conference, a Jacksonville loss outright eliminates them from contention. If Jacksonville loses and the Texans win, the Jaguars would drop into wildcard position, and they would have to play on the road next weekend, let alone for the rest of the playoffs. Any chance that a Jaguars team that beat the Broncos is eliminated before Denver even plays a snap is a welcome bonus.

1. Miami Dolphins over the New England Patriots

The most immediate threat to the Broncos' position atop the conference is the New England Patriots. A pair of star Patriots starters have pending charges against them, and both came out during this week. It would make sense if the Patriots were not the most focused on this game, and everyone knows that late-season Dolphins and Patriots games in Miami are typically anything but normal. Considering that they already have the division wrapped up, Mike Vrabel might be more willing to rest some of his starters or play rotational pieces more. With a loss, they host a playoff game next week.