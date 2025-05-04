Denver Broncos projected cap space in 2026 will make your jaw drop

It's never too early to be looking into the future, and as it stands right now, the Broncos projected cap space in 2026 is insane. The team was honestly pretty aggressive in free agency this past offseason, re-signing DJ Jones and sigining Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

They did hand out some cash, but they also structured the contracts in a smart way to not cripple their cap space in future offseasons. The main advantage this team has is Bo Nix being on his rookie deal, so over the next couple of offseasons, this team could be in a huge position to spend.

And it does seem like some Broncos fans still think that this team is 'cap-strapped' due to the Russell Wilson contract fallout. Well, following the 2025 NFL Season, Wilson's contract is totally off the books.

Yes, it's done after 2025. With this in mind and with their projected cap space in 2026, the Broncos could make another huge FA push.

Denver may have some money to spend!

According to Over The Cap, right now, the Broncos are projected to have just under $70 million in cap space for the 2026 NFL Offseason. You also have to consider the possibility that Denver lowers the 2026 cap figures for players like Zach Allen and Courtland Sutton with their projected extensions.

Now yes, the team would have to figure out which of their 2026 free agents they would want to re-sign, but if they are anywhere close to this figure, the team is going to be in great shape. Some have also said that 2026 is the year for Denver to truly emerge as a Super Bowl contender. I would disagree, as 2025 seems to be the opening of that window, but however you want to look at that, it's clear that this team is in a healthy cap position for the future, and that's a huge advantage.