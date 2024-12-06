Denver Broncos pass-rush could have a top-10 all-time season in 2024
The Denver Broncos pass-rush is the best in the NFL in 2024, and they could be approaching some all-time, top-10 history. Denver has six players with at least three sacks on the year, and five players with at least five sacks, including rookie Jonah Elliss, who has five this year.
Nik Bonitto has 11, Jonathon Cooper has 8.0, and both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers have 5.0. The team's pass-rush is incredibly deep and explosive, and the defensive turnaround thanks to defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is flat-out incredible.
Through 13 games, the team has 47 sacks, which is more than some teams in the NFL with finish with all year. With four games left to go, the Denver Broncos do have a chance to get into some all-time history with their sack numbers.
Broncos pass-rush is closing in on an all-time season
Right now, the most sacks in a single season belongs to the 1984 Chicago Bears, with 72. Denver would need 26 more sacks over their final four games to break that number and hit 73. It's not likely they average nearly seven sacks a game, but they could actually crack the top-10 all-time.
The 10th-most sacks by a team in NFL history is at 62 sacks, which belongs to the 1989 Philadelphia Eagles, 1986 Chicago Bears, 1986 San Diego Chargers, and the 1985 Dallas Cowboys. Right now, the Denver Broncos are on pace for 61.46 sacks, or 61 sacks. However, as you can see, they are just about right on pace for 62, which would give them the 10th-most sacks in a season in NFL history, tied with a few other teams.
Their projected remaining QB matchups are Anthony Richardson, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes.
Anthony Richardson has been sacked just 11 times in nine games. Patrick Mahomes has been sacked 32 times in 12 games. Justin Herbert has been sacked 32 times in 12 games, and Joe Burrow has been sacked 30 times in 12 games.
All of Mahomes, Herbert, and Burrow are getting sacked over two times per game, which is a bit high. However, Anthony Richardson is among the best QBs in the NFL at not getting sacked, so that could be an issue for the Denver Broncos pass-rush.
I am sure the defense may not care all that much about where their season-sack total ranks all-time, but generally speaking, the Broncos defense getting more sacks usually means the defense is having a very good day.
Not only is the Denver Broncos pass-rush the best in the NFL this year, but they could end up having an all-time season.