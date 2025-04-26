Denver Broncos next pick after RJ Harvey is extremely obvious

The Denver Broncos took RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and their next pick is extremely obvious. After trading down two times, the Broncos have made their first selection of Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, taking UCF running back RJ Harvey.

The running back pick we were waiting for finally happened, and while some top names like Omarion Hampton, Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, and Quinshon Judkins were off the board, Denver still gets a starting-caliber running back in Harvey.

The Broncos next pick after this selection is obvious

The Broncos used their first-round pick on Jahdae Barron, the defensive back from Texas, and have now added another player from a warm-weather state in RJ Harvey. Well, the Broncos have to keep their foot on the gas with the 74th pick. They traded down twice and improved their draft picks in the third and fourth rounds, so they essentially moved up 11 slots in the third round.

Their final Day 2 pick could be that 74th selection, and you know what; the Broncos should double-dip at running back and grab Dylan Sampson, the talented RB from Tennessee. Frankly, RJ Harvey might not be enough for this backfield, so Denver should keep their foot on the gas in this regard.

Denver had one of the worst run games in the NFL in the 2024 season and absolutely had a first-round need for the position, but they waited until the bottom of the second round to make their first RB pick.

George Paton and Sean Payton have to keep adding playmakers to the offensive side of the ball, and Sampson would make a lot of sense. Double-dipping at RB on Day 2 would truly give this team a wide-open chance on Day 3 to make some stellar picks.